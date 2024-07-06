Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 75,594 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 90.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,562 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,594 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $27,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,945,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,401,142,000 after acquiring an additional 417,818 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Target by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,163,864 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,447,538,000 after purchasing an additional 868,274 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Target by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,531,846 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,357,525,000 after purchasing an additional 137,180 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $759,810,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Target by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,873,399 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $409,230,000 after purchasing an additional 125,489 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TGT traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,562,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,496,491. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.34.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 49.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Target in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Target from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.61.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

