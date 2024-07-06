Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $21.84 Million Stock Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,999 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.47% of Valmont Industries worth $21,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 15,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VMI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.00.

Shares of VMI traded down $0.96 on Friday, reaching $264.61. 214,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,123. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $257.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.32. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.63 and a 12 month high of $292.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.08. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $977.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

