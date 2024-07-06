Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $26.52 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,444,443 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 353,629 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $26,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,406,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,443,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,484,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,328,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014,873 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,118,288,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,589,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $848,888,000 after purchasing an additional 798,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in AT&T by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,377,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $794,978,000 after buying an additional 1,137,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.73.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $18.77. The stock had a trading volume of 30,727,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,550,982. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $19.32. The company has a market cap of $134.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.25.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

