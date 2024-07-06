Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $82.68 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,113,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563,810 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $82,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Peoples Bank KS lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% in the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,634,173 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.28. The firm has a market cap of $116.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

