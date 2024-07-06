Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,611 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $23,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $731,843,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,133,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,340,000 after buying an additional 4,625,472 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4,162.6% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,016,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,718,000 after buying an additional 1,968,988 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at $130,622,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 461.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,036,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,311,000 after buying an additional 851,671 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,844,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,832,590. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.14. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $99.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.39.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 485.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at $297,328.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,328.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.