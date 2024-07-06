Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,214 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,726 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.49% of Dycom Industries worth $20,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 5.7% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

DY traded down $3.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $169.42. 189,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,415. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.42 and a 1-year high of $186.47.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.73. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on DY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $172.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.71.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

