Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $21,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.1% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Optas LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMC traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.92. 1,221,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $105.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.04 and its 200-day moving average is $201.83. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $183.81 and a 52 week high of $216.89.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.47.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total value of $455,771.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,993.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total value of $1,254,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,159,670.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total transaction of $455,771.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,993.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

