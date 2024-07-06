Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,593 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.53% of CyberArk Software worth $59,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth about $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CYBR stock traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $274.32. The stock had a trading volume of 341,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,812. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.51. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -428.63 and a beta of 1.14. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $142.92 and a 52-week high of $283.00.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $221.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.42 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CYBR. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, May 20th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

