Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 371,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 42,432 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rambus were worth $22,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Rambus in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rambus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total value of $920,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,461,493.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total transaction of $920,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,461,493.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Stang sold 5,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $307,985.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,432.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,625 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.95. The company had a trading volume of 929,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,399. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.20. Rambus Inc. has a one year low of $48.13 and a one year high of $76.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.71.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $133.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.00 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 78.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Rambus Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

