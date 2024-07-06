Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,321 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 103,855 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $69,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Argus cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.89.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $184.83. 3,290,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,203,792. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $159.70 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.06 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $180.24 and a 200 day moving average of $196.31.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

