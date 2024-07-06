Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires 722 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AEP. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,260,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,073. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $93.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.32. The firm has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $580,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $580,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at $563,476.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

