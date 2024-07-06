Mission Wealth Management LP Buys 62 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Moody’s by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Moody’s by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 10.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays upgraded Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Moody’s from $424.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.45.

NYSE MCO traded up $6.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $432.26. 536,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,195. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $407.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.89. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $298.86 and a 1 year high of $432.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $78.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.28.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 27.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.12%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

