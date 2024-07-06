Mission Wealth Management LP Buys Shares of 5,300 Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 517.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $81.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.87.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,982,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,565. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.83 and a 12 month high of $75.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.79. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.34.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 6.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

