Mission Wealth Management LP Has $1.16 Million Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,837,662 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,251,163,000 after purchasing an additional 64,525 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter valued at about $361,839,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Waters by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 973,537 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $322,017,000 after acquiring an additional 550,112 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waters by 34.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 832,895 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $228,388,000 after acquiring an additional 212,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,286,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waters alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on WAT. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Waters from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard H. Fearon purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $332.90 per share, for a total transaction of $332,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,653 shares in the company, valued at $550,283.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Richard H. Fearon purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $332.90 per share, for a total transaction of $332,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,653 shares in the company, valued at $550,283.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total transaction of $1,446,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,894.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Waters Price Performance

Shares of WAT stock traded down $1.29 on Friday, reaching $286.21. The company had a trading volume of 224,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,292. The business’s 50-day moving average is $314.31 and its 200 day moving average is $322.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.95. Waters Co. has a one year low of $231.90 and a one year high of $367.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $636.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.57 million. Waters had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 66.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.