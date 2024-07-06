Mission Wealth Management LP Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,270,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 754,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,873,000 after acquiring an additional 22,185 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 29,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $60,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA DFUV traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $38.98. The company had a trading volume of 148,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,617. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52 week low of $31.76 and a 52 week high of $40.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.49 and its 200-day moving average is $38.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

