Mission Wealth Management LP Has $2.47 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,254,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $221,568,000 after purchasing an additional 126,823 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 215.3% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 12,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 182.1% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 33,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 21,733 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $200.87. 17,282,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,054,456. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $202.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.93. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

