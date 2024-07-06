Mission Wealth Management LP Makes New $1.37 Million Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 68,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 17,085 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 52,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 57,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $15,041,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 40.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 354,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,634,000 after purchasing an additional 101,856 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VCSH stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.45. 1,469,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,953,573. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $77.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.08.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2559 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

