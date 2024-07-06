Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 3,703 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 130.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 126,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,424,000 after buying an additional 17,534 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Advisor OS LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,241,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $241.67. The company had a trading volume of 445,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,870. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.34. The company has a market cap of $62.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $250.41.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

