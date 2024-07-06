Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 182 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Insulet were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 404.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 57,186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,121,000 after purchasing an additional 45,839 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 45.0% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,703 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 14.1% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 21,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 4.6% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 26,699 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 196.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total value of $596,970.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,703,807.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mark N. Field sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total value of $299,940.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total value of $596,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,586 shares in the company, valued at $7,703,807.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,931 shares of company stock worth $2,636,286 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Insulet in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Insulet from $226.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Insulet from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Insulet from $213.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Insulet from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.18.

PODD stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $196.90. The company had a trading volume of 295,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,106. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.67, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.26. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $125.82 and a 52 week high of $293.64.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $441.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.05 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

