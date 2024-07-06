Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 2,483 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,195 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in Shell by 3.7% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Shell by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,907 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shell by 4.4% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its position in Shell by 2.5% during the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 6,815 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its position in Shell by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 830 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE SHEL traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.25. 3,754,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,258,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $232.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.84. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $58.14 and a 12-month high of $74.61.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $74.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.03 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 50.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Shell

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.