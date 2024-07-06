Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 690 Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its holdings in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in WPP were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in WPP by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 59,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 40,254 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WPP during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,279,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of WPP by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 97,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of WPP by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of WPP by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 567,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,003,000 after purchasing an additional 183,955 shares in the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

WPP Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WPP traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.72. 243,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,293. WPP plc has a 1 year low of $41.13 and a 1 year high of $57.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

