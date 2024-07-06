Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 998 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,279 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Trimble by 171.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Trimble by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Trimble from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $85,517.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,802. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $85,517.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,802. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $218,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,472,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,182 shares of company stock valued at $318,636. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trimble Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TRMB traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.89. The company had a trading volume of 717,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,739. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.50. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $65.55.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.15 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.