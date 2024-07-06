MXC Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.68 Million (MXC)

MXC (MXC) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 6th. In the last seven days, MXC has traded 17% lower against the US dollar. One MXC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. MXC has a market capitalization of $46.25 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MXC alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MXC Profile

MXC (CRYPTO:MXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,371 coins and its circulating supply is 5,329,931,600 coins. MXC’s official message board is medium.com/mxc. MXC’s official Twitter account is @mxcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MXC is www.moonchain.com. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/mxc_foundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MXC

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonchain (MXC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Moonchain has a current supply of 2,642,132,371.4. The last known price of Moonchain is 0.00796689 USD and is down -3.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $2,839,507.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.moonchain.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MXC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MXC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MXC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MXC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MXC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.