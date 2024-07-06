Nano (XNO) Price Tops $0.82 on Exchanges

Nano (XNO) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One Nano coin can currently be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00001404 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nano has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $108.74 million and $1.64 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,127.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $340.48 or 0.00585743 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00009767 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.13 or 0.00112051 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00036534 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.72 or 0.00269616 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00040875 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00064519 BTC.

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

