Navcoin Trading Down 15.3% Over Last Week (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0393 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $26,725.65 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Navcoin has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.58 or 0.00082533 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00022587 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00010202 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000096 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.