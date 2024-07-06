NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Down 11.3% This Week

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $4.44 or 0.00007877 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion and approximately $413.57 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00044473 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00011991 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00010206 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005482 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000648 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,198,980,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,094,303,023 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,198,887,715 with 1,094,303,023 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 4.29473238 USD and is down -13.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 424 active market(s) with $471,587,429.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.