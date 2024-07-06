Nervos Network Trading Down 11.1% This Week (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $451.31 million and approximately $13.88 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,822.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.88 or 0.00584344 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00009818 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.98 or 0.00112379 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00036569 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.17 or 0.00270082 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00040688 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.37 or 0.00064628 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,191,180,776 coins and its circulating supply is 44,504,247,805 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Nervos Network is a public blockchain ecosystem with the Common Knowledge Base (CKB) as its foundational layer. The CKByte (CKB) token is used for state storage, resource management, and network incentives within the CKB blockchain. The Nervos Network was developed by a team of blockchain experts, including Jan Xie.”

