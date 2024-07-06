New Harbor Financial Group LLC Purchases 16,348 Shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER)

New Harbor Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 900,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,348 shares during the period. Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF accounts for about 6.4% of New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. New Harbor Financial Group LLC owned 0.14% of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF worth $19,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 291,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,460,000 after purchasing an additional 132,555 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 184,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 39,822 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares during the period. Finally, SFG Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $295,000.

Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HGER traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.98. 72,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,343. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.94. Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $23.70.

About Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF

The Harbor All-Weather Inflation Focus ETF (HGER) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Quantix Inflation index. The fund tracks an index designed to provide broad exposure to inflation-sensitive commodities, selected and weighted based on fundamental and technical factors. The objective of the fund is to hedge inflation HGER was launched on Feb 9, 2022 and is managed by Harbor.

