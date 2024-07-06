New Harbor Financial Group LLC Sells 3,800 Shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

New Harbor Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Global X Silver Miners ETF accounts for about 0.1% of New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 18,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SIL traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $33.29. The stock had a trading volume of 821,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,711. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.95. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $36.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.91.

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

