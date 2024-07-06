NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stake Reduced by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 86,783 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $34,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSG Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 32,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE NEE traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.09. The stock had a trading volume of 7,689,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,988,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $80.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.81.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

