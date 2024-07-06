NFT Achieves Market Capitalization of $683,556.13 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 6th. One NFT token can now be purchased for $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a market capitalization of $683,556.13 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NFT has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00013231 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00009074 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,348.70 or 0.99925830 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000943 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00012010 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00006385 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.04 or 0.00068026 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com.

NFT Token Trading

NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours.

