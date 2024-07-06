Norcros (LON:NXR) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $194.97

Norcros plc (LON:NXR – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 194.97 ($2.47) and traded as high as GBX 231 ($2.92). Norcros shares last traded at GBX 230 ($2.91), with a volume of 54,224 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.11) price objective on shares of Norcros in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norcros in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 315 ($3.98) price objective on shares of Norcros in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £210.56 million, a PE ratio of 1,468.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 215.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 195.54.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from Norcros’s previous dividend of $3.40. This represents a dividend yield of 3.29%. Norcros’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,250.00%.

In related news, insider Stefan Allanson purchased 11,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 210 ($2.66) per share, for a total transaction of £23,740.50 ($30,028.46). Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric and mixer showers, and accessories under the Triton brand; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, and valves under the Vado brand; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand.

