Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.35

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.35 and traded as low as $6.24. Norsk Hydro ASA shares last traded at $6.42, with a volume of 102,489 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Norsk Hydro ASA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Norsk Hydro ASA
Norsk Hydro ASA Stock Down 0.3 %
Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 6.18%. On average, research analysts predict that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Norsk Hydro ASA Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.2354 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Norsk Hydro ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.29%.
Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile
Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Hydro Bauxite & Alumina, Hydro Aluminium Metal, Hydro Metal Markets, Hydro Extrusions, and Hydro Energy segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Norsk Hydro ASA
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Top 3 Summer Stocks with Solid Growth Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.