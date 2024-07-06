Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.35

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.35 and traded as low as $6.24. Norsk Hydro ASA shares last traded at $6.42, with a volume of 102,489 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Norsk Hydro ASA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Norsk Hydro ASA Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 45.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.55.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 6.18%. On average, research analysts predict that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.2354 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Norsk Hydro ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.29%.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Hydro Bauxite & Alumina, Hydro Aluminium Metal, Hydro Metal Markets, Hydro Extrusions, and Hydro Energy segments.

