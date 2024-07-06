Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) PT Lowered to $84.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NTRS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.42.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $83.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.64 and its 200 day moving average is $83.17. Northern Trust has a 1 year low of $62.44 and a 1 year high of $89.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.23. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 66.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $1,045,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,809.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $338,248.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,804,199.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $1,045,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,809.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 12,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 805 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

