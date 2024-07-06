Oak Ridge Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,380 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.8% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $17,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richelieu Gestion SA bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 45.1% in the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 74 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.4 %

UNH traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $488.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,498,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,448,744. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $498.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $500.70. The company has a market capitalization of $449.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $436.38 and a 52 week high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $607.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Baird R W upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.74.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

