Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OCSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Shares of OCSL opened at $18.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $18.41 and a fifty-two week high of $21.64.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $94.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.66 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 164.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCSL. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. 36.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

