OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Major Shareholder Sells $397,534.86 in Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 14,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $397,534.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,469,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,944,577.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opko Health, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $1,331,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OPK opened at $1.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.91. OPKO Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.18.

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $173.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.99 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 17.89% and a negative net margin of 31.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPK. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in OPKO Health by 300.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,164,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,263,000 after buying an additional 3,874,519 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,125,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,253,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 648,569 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 349.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 271,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 211,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OPK. StockNews.com raised OPKO Health to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

