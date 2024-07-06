Orbler (ORBR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $72,793.76

Orbler (ORBR) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One Orbler token can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000343 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbler has a total market capitalization of $40.39 million and $72,793.76 worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Orbler has traded down 40.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Orbler

Orbler’s launch date was October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official website is orbler.io. The official message board for Orbler is medium.com/@orbler. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.

ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

Orbler Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbler should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbler using one of the exchanges listed above.

