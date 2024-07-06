Ordinals Price Tops $30.00 (ORDI)

Ordinals (ORDI) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Ordinals has a total market capitalization of $630.05 million and approximately $139.71 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ordinals has traded down 24.3% against the US dollar. One Ordinals token can now be bought for approximately $30.00 or 0.00051888 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ordinals Profile

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. Ordinals’ official website is ordinals.com.

Ordinals Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ORDI (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals – BRC20 platform. ORDI has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of ORDI is 28.0614135 USD and is up 1.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 170 active market(s) with $176,143,125.97 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ordinals should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ordinals using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

