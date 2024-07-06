O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 55.3% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 18.4% during the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,291,000 after purchasing an additional 8,421 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $317,000. Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,225,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 19.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,212.00 to $1,143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,116.93.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $6.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,026.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,969. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,011.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,035.58. The stock has a market cap of $60.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $860.10 and a twelve month high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares in the company, valued at $726,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

