PaLM AI Price Reaches $0.34 on Exchanges (PALM)

PaLM AI (PALM) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. PaLM AI has a market capitalization of $27.60 million and approximately $457,066.08 worth of PaLM AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PaLM AI token can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000592 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PaLM AI has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PaLM AI Profile

PaLM AI’s genesis date was November 7th, 2023. PaLM AI’s total supply is 79,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,000,000 tokens. The official website for PaLM AI is palmai.tech. PaLM AI’s official Twitter account is @palmaierc. PaLM AI’s official message board is palmaierc.medium.com.

Buying and Selling PaLM AI

According to CryptoCompare, “PaLM AI (PALM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PaLM AI has a current supply of 79,000,000. The last known price of PaLM AI is 0.33306437 USD and is up 26.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $702,833.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://palmai.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PaLM AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PaLM AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PaLM AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

