Parthenon LLC Grows Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Parthenon LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 187,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 2.8% of Parthenon LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $21,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,543,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,846,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,495 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $5,519,753,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,988,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,198,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084,458 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,388,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,838,462,000 after buying an additional 1,037,226 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,301,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,329,838,000 after buying an additional 1,901,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 7th. HSBC upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:XOM traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.37. 12,630,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,680,571. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.65 and a 200 day moving average of $110.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75. The company has a market capitalization of $447.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

