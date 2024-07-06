Pax Dollar Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 5th. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC on exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $119.49 million and $3.07 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001414 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 119,399,806 tokens. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

