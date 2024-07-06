Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Chairman Sells $11,901,732.30 in Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total transaction of $11,901,732.30. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 437,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,287,448.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Paychex Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $117.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.99 and a 200 day moving average of $121.64. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.27 and a 52 week high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 46.63%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paychex

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 343,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,887,000 after purchasing an additional 152,818 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 366.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 16,391 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Paychex by 218.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 680,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,794,000 after buying an additional 466,890 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.46.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

