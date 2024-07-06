Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Penns Woods Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of Penns Woods Bancorp stock opened at $19.63 on Wednesday. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $27.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $147.81 million, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.95.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $16.21 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Penns Woods Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.72%.

In other Penns Woods Bancorp news, Director Charles E. Kranich purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $52,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,162.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Charles E. Kranich bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $52,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,052 shares in the company, valued at $615,162.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Brian L. Knepp bought 2,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.32 per share, for a total transaction of $46,244.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 20,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,840.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 8,305 shares of company stock worth $150,686 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PWOD. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $552,000. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 17,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement account (IRAs) accounts.

