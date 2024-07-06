PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $1.79 on Friday, reaching $164.39. 4,208,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,996,291. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $192.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $226.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.10.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Argus downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

