Peterson Wealth Services Acquires 719 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Peterson Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 186.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,104 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in HubSpot were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in HubSpot by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,790,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,781,013,000 after purchasing an additional 119,999 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in HubSpot by 6.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,716,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,338,012,000 after purchasing an additional 166,381 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in HubSpot by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,874,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,088,119,000 after purchasing an additional 626,977 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 972,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $564,840,000 after purchasing an additional 180,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at about $311,236,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on HubSpot from $798.00 to $767.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $641.00.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total value of $5,407,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 526,041 shares in the company, valued at $334,656,763.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total value of $5,407,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 526,041 shares in the company, valued at $334,656,763.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 469 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.15, for a total value of $290,850.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,853,897.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,491 shares of company stock worth $13,421,594 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded down $5.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $587.25. 307,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,080. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $596.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $604.08. The stock has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.60 and a beta of 1.60. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $407.23 and a 12-month high of $693.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $617.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.12 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

