Peterson Wealth Services Boosts Stock Position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Peterson Wealth Services lifted its position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) by 223.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGPI. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 464.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGP Ingredients Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ MGPI traded up $1.14 on Friday, reaching $73.55. 70,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,825. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.82 and a fifty-two week high of $124.96.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.07. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $170.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on MGP Ingredients from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Donn S. Lux sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $830,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,695,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,706,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Donn S. Lux sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $830,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,695,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,706,912. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donn S. Lux sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,815,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,673,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,544,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,836,678 in the last quarter. Insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Profile

(Free Report)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

