Peterson Wealth Services Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Peterson Wealth Services grew its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 114.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,507 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services' holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,015.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $23,339,835.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,325 shares of company stock worth $1,116,736. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SMCI traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $846.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,809,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,436,755. The firm has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.45, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $839.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $761.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.59 and a 52 week high of $1,229.00.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 EPS for the current year.

SMCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Super Micro Computer from $937.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $954.38.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

