Peterson Wealth Services Raises Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Peterson Wealth Services increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,520 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NXPI. Evercore ISI upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $265.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NXPI stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $273.54. 1,237,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,548. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $268.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.49. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $167.21 and a 12 month high of $286.87.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.49%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

